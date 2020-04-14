Young hunters show their stuff
LUZERNE — A small but enthusiastic group of youngsters brought squirrels to Luzerne Hardware Saturday, Feb. 26 at the conclusion of the One-Day Youth Squirrel Hunt. Hunters claimed $5 for each squirrel. Hannah Thomas won the drawing for a pellet gun. Everett Wymer won the...
Public Notice – Seasonal load limits imposedFree Access
Seasonal load limits will be imposed on Ogemaw County roads beginning at 6:00 a.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, and will be in effect until further notice. Maximum allowable gross axle loadings are: Single Axle 11,700# Tandem Axles 10,400# each On any legal combination of vehicles...
Predator round-up: ten years and going strong
LUZERNE — The tenth annual Luzerne Area Predator Round-Up began Friday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. concluded with check-in at Luzerne Hardware Sunday, Feb 27. Hunters brought in 40 coyotes, six bobcats and three foxes. After weigh-in, there was a banquet and awards ceremony at...
NCMCF announces $18,500 in youth g rants
The North Central Michigan Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Councils, or YACs awarded $18,500 in new grants to Crawford, Ogemaw and Oscoda Counties for programs benefiting their peers and their communities. The NCMCF Board of Trustees approved the YAC’s 11 grant award recommendations in February 2022....
Demory named Coach of the Year
Mio AuSable wrestling coach Jeff Demory was named All-Region Wrestling Coach of the Year Feb. 19 at individual regionals in Charlevoix. The recipient is chosen by all the coaches in the region. “That was pretty sweet," Demory said. “To me, it’s just a reflection of...
BOC approves airport equipment purchase
The Oscoda County Board of Commissioners accepted quotes to purchase a utility tractor and loader and attachments for the Oscoda County Dennis Kauffman Memorial Airport at its Feb. 22 meeting. The estimates from Matt Lohone-Hutson, Inc. for the equipment are as follows: John Deere 5125R...
Hurst qualifies for girls’ state wrestling finals
Alexis Hurst began wrestling this year to try something new. She will also represent Mio AuSable Schools at the first MHSAA-sanctioned girls’ wrestling state finals at Ford Field in Detroit Mar. 4-5. “Alexis is part of history,” Coach Jeff Demory said. Hurst (115) placed eighth...
Four Mio wrestlers headed for state
Mio AuSable wrestlers Tyler Demory, Alexis Hurst, Trennen Smith and Brandon Wiltse will compete in Division 4 State finals Mar. 4-5 in Detroit. “We’re excited,” Coach Jeff Demory said. “It’s next Friday and Saturday Ford Field.” Demory, Smith and Wiltse have all competed at state...
Thunderbolts win districts!
HOUGHTON LAKE — Mio AuSable wrestling team defeated Houghton Lake and Roscommon Thursday, Feb. 10 to win their first district title since 2014. Mio toppled Houghton Lake 72 to 12 and then beat Roscommon 54 to 24. “This was a nice accomplishment because of how...
Players thank parents
The young men of the basketball teams at Fairview Area Schools honor the commitment of their families at Parents’ Night Thursday, Feb 10. Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content. Please login below or Subscribe today! Username Password Remember Me ...
Thunderbolts victorious!
MIO — Mio AuSable varsity boys’ basketball team beat Oscoda at home Friday, Feb.11, 35-32. “The mighty ones moved their win streak to four, beating the top placed team in the Big Dipper, the Oscoda Owls,” Coach Ty McGregor said. “The game itself was not...
March into reading
March is national reading month so I thought I would talk about the two series that actually had an impact on me as a child. A child who did not like reading. First you should know, my mom’s side of the family loves to read...
Taking the girl out Texas
As many know, I am a Texas girl, born and raised, and I will always be proud of my home state. Living in a different state is hard when I get a craving for Texas foods. Naturally, when a family member travels to Texas, I...
Our View: Engaging readers
As a small newspaper with a small editorial staff, we welcome involvement from our readers which goes beyond reading. To a certain extent, we count on our readership to help us with the content of our papers. Our writers all have a list of meetings...
Fairview homecoming wrap-up
FAIRVIEW — Inclement weather postponed homecoming at Fairview Area Schools a second time, but the final competition among the high school grades took place Friday, Feb. 25. The high schoolers showed their competitive spirit during mock Olympics Friday Feb. 18. The games were renamed to...
Senior news – Welcome March!
March is when most of us start looking for hints of spring. We have had some pretty darn cold weather in February, and I am sure a lot of us are hoping it is about over. In all actuality we have had a mild winter...
Wellspring residents receive Valentines
Residents of Wellspring Lutheran Services Skilled Nursing and Rehab Facility in Fairview received a heart-felt gift. Valentine’s Day balloons, courtesy of the customers and employees of Family Dollar/Dollar Tree in Mio, were delivered to Wellspring Monday, Feb. 14. Store employees asked customers if they would...
Mio teachers to retire
MIO — The Mio AuSable Board of Education accepted letters of retirement from two teachers at its meeting Feb. 14. Kim Clark is a high school math teacher. Carla Rhoads is a high school special education teacher. “Both have been teachers here for a long...
Traveling south to Michigan?
Here in Northern Michigan, we see many of our favorite birds disappear as they migrate south for the winter months. However, if you look around, you will see some birds that we only have in the winter and one of these is the Common Redpoll....
Gerald (Jerry) Edwin Graham, Jr.Died February 28, 2022
Gerald (Jerry) Edwin Graham, Jr., age 42, beloved father, son, brother, friend, biker, and Marine passed away suddenly on February 28, 2022. Jerry was born in Garden City, Michigan to Gerald Graham Sr. and Debby Boswell on October 13, 1979. In high school, Jerry loved...
Thomas George GalbraithDied March 1, 2022
Thomas George Galbraith, age 56, of Mio, Michigan, passed away peacefully at his home on March 1, 2022. Thomas was born in Grayling, Michigan on October 8, 1965, to Martin “Tim” Galbraith and Sally (nee Hubbard) Galbraith. He was raised on the family farm, attended...
Death Notice-Jean Marie BartinDied February 24, 2022
Jean Marie Bartin, age 65, of Mio, Michigan, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Grayling. Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio.
Death Notice-David Earl StieglerDied February 18, 2022
David Earl Stiegler, age 74, of Lewison, Michigan, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at his residence. Lashley Funeral Home, Mio.
Helen L. LomersonDied February 19, 2022
Helen L. Lomerson, age 80, of Mio, Michigan, formerly of Lapeer, Michigan, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Helen was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 25, 1941, to Daniel and Sarah (Bassett) Johnson. She had lived in Lapeer, where she...