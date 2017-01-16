1
2
Tiffany Nutt/Oscoda County Herald
MIO — Kids and parents enjoyed playing in, and watching the annual free throw contest put on by the Knights of Columbus Jan. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. on the basketball court at Mio AuSable Schools.
Tiffany Nutt/Oscoda County Herald
MIO — Area kids got the chance to make some spring rolls at Amish Country Natural Products from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The group learned the importance of washing hands and various cooking techniques.
