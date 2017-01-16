January 16, 2017
1
2
Tiffany Nutt/Oscoda County Herald
All kids who participated gathered on the court for a group photo after receiving either a trophy or a patch.
MIO — Kids and parents enjoyed playing in, and watching the annual free throw contest put on by the Knights of Columbus Jan. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. on the basketball court at Mio AuSable Schools.
Top Local News
Together We Can Food Pantry reopens
MIO — The Together We Can Food Panty will open its doors again on Jan. 19 after closing for December. more
Escaped bull put down by owners
MIO — A bull was put down Dec. 28 after it escaped from a trailer at the FirstMerit Bank parking lot on Morenci Avenue. more
Commissioners vote to end contract with architect
MIO — Following a recommendation from the building committee, the Oscoda County Board of Commissioners voted to end its … more
More Stories
Tiffany Nutt/Oscoda County Herald
Jocelynn Harder, 6, happily munches on her favorite vegetable, green beans.
MIO — Area kids got the chance to make some spring rolls at Amish Country Natural Products from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The group learned the importance of washing hands and various cooking techniques.
Top Local News
New council on aging director hopes to make improvements
MIO — Merianne Tappan will be taking over as the director of the council on aging for 2017 after former Director Mark Grantner … more
21st Century Infrastructure Commission report could instigate changes across state
LANSING — The 21st Century Infrastructure Commission released its recommendations to improve Michigan’s infrastructure … more
Local pantry hopes to reopen earlier than expected
MIO — This December Together We Can Food Pantry closed its doors for the first time, due to heating and financial concerns. more
More Stories
Fairview vs. Atlanta
Fairview hosted Atlanta on Friday, January, 13. Read More
Fairview traveled to Hale on Wednesday, January, 11. Read More
Copyright © 2017, Sunrise Publishing. Powered by: Creative Circle Advertising Solutions, Inc.