January 9, 2017
Nick Powers/Oscoda County Herald
The food pantry was initially closed due to heating and financial concerns.
MIO — The Together We Can Food Panty will open its doors again on Jan. 19 after closing for December. more
Escaped bull put down by owners
MIO — A bull was put down Dec. 28 after it escaped from a trailer at the FirstMerit Bank parking lot on … more
Commissioners vote to end contract with architect
MIO — Following a recommendation from the building committee, the Oscoda County Board of Commissioners … more
Road commission purchases two new plows
MIO — The Oscoda County Road Commission will have two new snowplows to replace the older models that are … more
Tiffany Nutt/Oscoda County Herald
Jocelynn Harder, 6, happily munches on her favorite vegetable, green beans.
MIO — Area kids got the chance to make some spring rolls at Amish Country Natural Products from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The group learned the importance of washing hands and various cooking techniques.
New council on aging director hopes to make improvements
MIO — Merianne Tappan will be taking over as the director of the council on aging for 2017 after former Director Mark Grantner … more
21st Century Infrastructure Commission report could instigate changes across state
LANSING — The 21st Century Infrastructure Commission released its recommendations to improve Michigan’s infrastructure … more
Local pantry hopes to reopen earlier than expected
MIO — This December Together We Can Food Pantry closed its doors for the first time, due to heating and financial concerns. more
Mio AuSable vs. Hillman
Mio AuSable hosted Hillman on Thursday, January, 5. Read More
COMINS — Families enjoyed time with Santa, cookies and crafts at A Pioneer Christmas at the Steiner Museum Dec. 10 … Read More
