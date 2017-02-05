February 5, 2017
1
2
Tiffany Nutt/Oscoda County Herald
Tala Barton and Seth Cleeves exit as king and queen for Fairview Area Schools.
FAIRVIEW — Seth Cleeves and Tala Barton were crowned as Fairview Area School’s 2017 homecoming king and queen Feb. 3. more
Top Local News
Fairview gets ready for homecoming game
FAIRVIEW — Fairview Area Schools freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors faced off in a mock Olympics and … more
Students explain what America means to them
MIO — Finalists from the Voice of Democracy contest read their essays at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4126 … more
March for Life marks Roe v. Wade anniversary
MIO — About 50 from Oscoda and surrounding counties marched Jan. 27 down M-33 to protest the Roe v. Wade … more
More Stories
Tiffany Nutt/Oscoda County Herald
Max Raymond of Fairview, 9, puts his face in a snowman cutout at the event.
FAIRVIEW — People came together for the annual Winter Chill Out put on by Love INC Jan. 28. The event included kids games, ping pong tournament, card tournaments and pickleball tournament.
Top Local News
Sno*Drift returns for 20th nationally sanctioned year
LEWISTON — Sno*Drift, a nationally sanctioned race for performance rally vehicles, will roll through Montmorency County for its … more
Winter Chill Out to offer family fun Jan. 28
FAIRVIEW — The third annual Winter Chill Out sponsored by Love INC will bring winter fun for the whole family Saturday, Jan. … more
Bridge replacement options presented to commission
LUZERNE — The Oscoda County Roard Commission discussed replacement options for the Park Road bridge near Luzerne at its Jan. 10 … more
More Stories
Fairview vs. Au Gres-Sims
Fairview hosted Au Gres Sims on Friday, February, 3. Read More
Mio hosted Alcona on Thursday, February, 2. Read More
Copyright © 2017, Sunrise Publishing. Powered by: Creative Circle Advertising Solutions, Inc.