1
2
Nick Powers/Oscoda County Herald
MIO — Mio AuSable junior high students from Jay Jackson’s Behavioral Studies class presented a play they wrote and produced called “10 Years” on Jan. 21.
Top Local News
MIO — Court was again adjourned for the landlord who was arrested for allegedly kidnapping one of his tenants. more
LEWISTON — Sno*Drift, a nationally sanctioned race for performance rally vehicles, will roll through Montmorency County for its … more
FAIRVIEW — The third annual Winter Chill Out sponsored by Love INC will bring winter fun for the whole family Saturday, Jan. … more
Herald File
LUZERNE — The Oscoda County Roard Commission discussed replacement options for the Park Road bridge near Luzerne at its Jan. 10 meeting.
Top Local News
MIO — Kids and parents enjoyed playing in, and watching the annual free throw contest put on by the Knights of Columbus Jan. 14 … more
MIO — The Oscoda County Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation of three park board members at its Jan. 10 meeting. more
MIO — A bull was put down Dec. 28 after it escaped from a trailer at the FirstMerit Bank parking lot on Morenci Avenue. more