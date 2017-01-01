1
2
LANSING — The 21st Century Infrastructure Commission released its recommendations to improve Michigan’s infrastructure systems Dec. 5. more
Top Local News
MIO — This December Together We Can Food Pantry closed its doors for the first time, due to heating and … more
MIO — The committee to rebuild the courthouse recommended discontinuing work with Wigen Tincknell … more
NORTHERN MICHIGAN — What a difference a year makes. more
Tiffany Nutt/Oscoda County Herald
LUZERNE — Santa and his elf, Jingles stopped in Luzerne at the American Legion Post 162 Dec. 17 before heading back to his neck of the woods. The event served lunch to children and their families. Children were given the chance to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him their Christmas wishes.
Top Local News
Several members of the Oscoda County Parks and Recreation Board may be resigning after a seeming conflict between the board and … more
STANDISH — Arenac County Probate Judge Richard Vollbach was appointed to serve as chief judge for the 23rd Circuit Dec. 14 by … more
NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Off-road vehicle enthusiasts have reason to be excited about 2017. Public Act 288, formerly House Bill … more