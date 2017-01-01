January 1, 2017
21st Century Infrastructure report shows recommended changes for water, transportation, energy and communications.
LANSING — The 21st Century Infrastructure Commission released its recommendations to improve Michigan’s infrastructure systems Dec. 5. more
Local pantry hopes to reopen earlier than expected
MIO — This December Together We Can Food Pantry closed its doors for the first time, due to heating and … more
Building committee seeks out new architects
MIO — The committee to rebuild the courthouse recommended discontinuing work with Wigen Tincknell … more
Snow totals well ahead of 2015: Temperatures 10 degrees lower than last year
NORTHERN MICHIGAN — What a difference a year makes. more
Tiffany Nutt/Oscoda County Herald
Santa gave his reindeer a break to catch a ride aboard a Luzerne fire truck, arriving at Post 162 in style.
LUZERNE — Santa and his elf, Jingles stopped in Luzerne at the American Legion Post 162 Dec. 17 before heading back to his neck of the woods. The event served lunch to children and their families. Children were given the chance to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him their Christmas wishes.
Parks board members submit resignation to commissioners
Several members of the Oscoda County Parks and Recreation Board may be resigning after a seeming conflict between the board and … more
Vollbach appointed as chief judge
STANDISH — Arenac County Probate Judge Richard Vollbach was appointed to serve as chief judge for the 23rd Circuit Dec. 14 by … more
New state legislation aims to open more ORV trails
NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Off-road vehicle enthusiasts have reason to be excited about 2017. Public Act 288, formerly House Bill … more
Fairview vs. Alcona
Fairview hosted Alcona on Monday, December, 19. Read More
COMINS — Families enjoyed time with Santa, cookies and crafts at A Pioneer Christmas at the Steiner Museum Dec. 10 … Read More
