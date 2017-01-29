1
Nick Powers/Oscoda County Herald
MIO — Finalists from the Voice of Democracy contest read their essays at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4126 Jan. 28.
MIO — About 50 from Oscoda and surrounding counties marched Jan. 27 down M-33 to protest the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling
LUZERNE — The Luzerne and Tri-Town fire departments responded to a fire that started Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. on Coupland Road west of
MIO — Mio AuSable junior high students from Jay Jackson's Behavioral Studies class presented a play they wrote and produced
Tiffany Nutt/Oscoda County Herald
FAIRVIEW — People came together for the annual Winter Chill Out put on by Love INC Jan. 28. The event included kids games, ping pong tournament, card tournaments and pickleball tournament.
LEWISTON — Sno*Drift, a nationally sanctioned race for performance rally vehicles, will roll through Montmorency County for its
FAIRVIEW — The third annual Winter Chill Out sponsored by Love INC will bring winter fun for the whole family Saturday, Jan.
LUZERNE — The Oscoda County Roard Commission discussed replacement options for the Park Road bridge near Luzerne at its Jan. 10